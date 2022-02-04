Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $16.67

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,695. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

