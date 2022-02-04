Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT at $154.33

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TMX Group stock remained flat at $$99.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.11.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

