$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Braskem posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 551.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 267,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,540. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

