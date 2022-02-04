Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 1,816 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $24,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATEN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 1,135,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,464. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 331.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 384,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

