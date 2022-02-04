SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $49.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

