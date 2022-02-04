Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$47.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.