-$0.10 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

BMRA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.21. 48,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,058. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

