Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $942.19 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $942.19 million and $14.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00093436 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

