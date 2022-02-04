Vabble (VAB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $562,769.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Vabble has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $562,769.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

