MintMe.com Coin Trading 16.4% Higher This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $3,239.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,392.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.68 or 0.07193738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00288856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.11 or 0.00734700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069959 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00396206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00229208 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.