Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.97. 740,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,239,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock valued at $82,776,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3,198.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,775,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

