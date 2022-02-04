WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 387,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,381,976. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.