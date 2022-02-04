PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 333,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

