Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Target Price at C$45.27

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP.UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP.UN traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 452,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,400. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -123.01%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.