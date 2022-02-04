Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $136,114.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,076,613 coins and its circulating supply is 56,617,836 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

