Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives $9.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUNL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SUNL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 2,380,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,246. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

