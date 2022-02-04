Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 84,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,007. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

