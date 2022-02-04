$7.86 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $7.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.52. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,221. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

