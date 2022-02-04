IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 607,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,013. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

