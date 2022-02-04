IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,013. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 539,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $5,684,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

