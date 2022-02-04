Tiger King 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars.

