HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion and approximately $18.11 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00318694 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006517 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.01153029 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003056 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win . The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD. CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily. “

HEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.