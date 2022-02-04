$33.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $33.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.01 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $141.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 263,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $696.27 million, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.