$86.29 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $86.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $356.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

