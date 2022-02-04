$1.35 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.55. 951,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

