Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is $1.90. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000.

ECPG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $66.15. 253,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

