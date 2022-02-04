Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $32.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 billion to $136.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $140.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $140,252,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.31. 16,195,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,786,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

