VITE (VITE) Hits One Day Volume of $3.36 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $27.28 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056166 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,032,424,017 coins and its circulating supply is 499,852,907 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

