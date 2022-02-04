Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,575.18 or 1.00157637 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

