True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 3550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

