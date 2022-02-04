$0.05 EPS Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 660,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

