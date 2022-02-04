WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will announce $51.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 160.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $29.50.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

