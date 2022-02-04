Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis? proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,140. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

