Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $719,354.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $109.88 million and approximately $719,354.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,345,464 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.