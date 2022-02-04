Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report ($1.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.09). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YMTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.