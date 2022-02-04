Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report sales of $403.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

