Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ferro by 26.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ferro by 1,887.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 551,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferro by 962.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 478,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,410. Ferro has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.