AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 11,653 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,845. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

