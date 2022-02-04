Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post $161.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $162.00 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $616.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $729.24 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

MSP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 241,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,021. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

