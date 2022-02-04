Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report sales of $165.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.45 million to $167.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $139.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $609.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.06 million to $623.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

KNSL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.51. 68,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,082. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.48 and a 200 day moving average of $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

