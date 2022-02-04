Anyswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.17 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.35 or 0.00054859 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $416.55 million and $22.17 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

