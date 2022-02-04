LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Cap of $20.75 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and $98,268.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 759,597,915 coins and its circulating supply is 645,554,409 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

