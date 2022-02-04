Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ThredUp and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 4.04 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ThredUp and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 223.49%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Kidpik.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.