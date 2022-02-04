Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $167,386.02 and approximately $3,065.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.17 or 0.07239260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,557.36 or 0.99791937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,226,731 coins and its circulating supply is 923,475 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

