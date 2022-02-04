ARMOR Market Capitalization Achieves $6.65 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. ARMOR has a market cap of $6.65 million and $108,633.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.17 or 0.07239260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,557.36 or 0.99791937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006636 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

