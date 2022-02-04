Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. 997,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,835. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37.
Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.