Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. 997,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,835. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

