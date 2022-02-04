Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 371 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $11,671.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $32.33. 390,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth $227,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.