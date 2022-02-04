Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry Sells 371 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $11,671.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $32.33. 390,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
