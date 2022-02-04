Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 344,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Repay by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Repay by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Repay by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

