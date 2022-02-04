Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 15,120 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZION traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. 1,207,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

