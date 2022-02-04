PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PUBM stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 1,405,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,968. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
